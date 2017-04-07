All in the soil: The magic behind Ponchatoula strawberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. -- You can't have a fantastic event like the Strawberry Festival without strawberries, and you can't have strawberries without farmers.

So, how's the crop looking for this year's festival?

Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald took to the strawberry fields to find out.

"You gotta know when to spray, when to water, what to spray with," explains strawberry farmer Gary Cummings.

Cummings' family has been growing strawberries on the same land since 1965.

What is it about Ponchatoula that makes it so great for harvesting these sweet red fruit?

"When you say you got strawberries from Ponchatoula, everybody wants your berries," Cummings says. "Why do strawberries grow so well in Ponchatoula? It's all in the soil, and that's where you get your taste."

Cummings' grandchildren are the proud taste-testers for grandpa's crop.

Asked if they ever get tired of strawberries, they answered with a resounding, "NO!"

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is April 6-8 in Ponchatoula. Click here for the schedule and directions.