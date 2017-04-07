A festival with jambalaya, beer & fresh berries! Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La.-The Rotary Club of Ponchatoula knows a thing or two about jambalaya! Over the years, they have fed thousands of folks during the annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

Made from scratch, the jambalaya consists of three winning recipes and is a Festival Favorite!

In addition to feeding hungry festival folks, the Rotary Club uses proceeds from their sale to help other local charities in their community.

With a motto, "Service before Self," the 50-members of the Rotary Club have a lot to be proud of. Not only do they help the community, they also make one mean bowl of jambalaya!