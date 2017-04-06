Would you eat it? Cinnabon Pie Twists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

This recipe is one of Amy's favorite from the food blog "Oh Bite It."

Would you eat it? Susy loved it - and thinks it's the perfect snack to dip in coffee, but LBJ will have to wait until after Easter to try this tasty treat. He gave up bread for lent.

Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!

Cinnabon Pie Twists

Ingredients:

2 Pie Crusts

1 cup of cinnamon and sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

a few splashes of milk

Directions:

Unroll each crust and brush them with the butter

Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar

Cut them into approximately 1″ strips

Gently twist them

Lay them onto a parchment lined sheet pan and bake them at 350 degrees for approximately 15 minutes

While they’re baking, make the glaze by mixing the powdered sugar with some milk until it’s thick & smooth

Let them cool, so the glaze will stick

Enjoy!