Would you eat it? Cinnabon Pie Twists

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
This recipe is one of Amy's favorite from the food blog "Oh Bite It."
Would you eat it? Susy loved it - and thinks it's the perfect snack to dip in coffee, but LBJ will have to wait until after Easter to try this tasty treat. He gave up bread for lent.
Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!
Cinnabon Pie Twists
Ingredients:
2 Pie Crusts
1 cup of cinnamon and sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup powdered sugar
a few splashes of milk
Directions:
Unroll each crust and brush them with the butter
Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar
Cut them into approximately 1″ strips
Gently twist them
Lay them onto a parchment lined sheet pan and bake them at 350 degrees for approximately 15 minutes
While they’re baking, make the glaze by mixing the powdered sugar with some milk until it’s thick & smooth
Let them cool, so the glaze will stick
Enjoy!