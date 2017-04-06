The Ponchatoula Boy Scouts proving they are the best boy scouts they can be!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La.- The Strawberry Festival benefits many local groups like the Boy Scouts. Troop 100 depends on the fest to help raise very important funds. News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found out how!

It's my honor to introduce you to Boy Scout Troop 100 from Ponchatoula. These boys give 100 percent, in hopes of one day earning their highest rank of Eagle Scout. They earn their merit badges through broadening their knowledge and through community involvement. That's where the annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival plays a role.

"We raise money to try and get our boys to get money for summer camp. It's the biggest fundraiser for the boys to raise money for camp. People come to our booth and try our famous deep fried strawberries. You can't get them anywhere else, the way that we make them," Gerald Mott, Scoutmaster, said.

These boy scouts take charge of the strawberry sale, working the booth, collecting all the money, and deep frying the delicious strawberries. These boys promise with their oath to be the best boy scouts they can be.