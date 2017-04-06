Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2017

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, games, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy.
- April 7-9, 2017
- Address
- Memorial Park
- 301 North Sixth Street
- Ponchatoula, LA 70454
- Schedule of Events
- Friday, April 7th
- 12:00pm - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 5:00pm - Entertainment Begins
- South Stage:
- 5-7pm: Chase Tyler
- 7:45-9:45pm: Perkins Road
- North Stage:
- 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
- 5:30-7:30pm: Justin Adams
- 8:15-10:15pm: Category 6
- South Stage:
- 5:15pm - Introduction of Strawberry Royalty
- Saturday, April 8th
- 9:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 9:30am - Parade Starts Downtown
- 11:45am - Entertainment Begins
- South Stage:
- 12:30-2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
- 3-5pm: 5 Finger Discount
- 5-5:30pm: Sack Races
- 5:30-7:30pm: Sharon Schech
- 8-10pm: Waylon Thibodeaux
- North Stage:
- 11:30-11:45am: Egg Toss
- 11:45-1:45pm: No Idea
- 1:45-2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest
- 2:15-4:15pm: After Hours
- 4:15-5:30pm: Strawberry Auction
- 5:30-8:00pm: The Dominos
- 8:30-10:30pm: Triggerproof
- South Stage:
- 1:45pm - Parade Winners Announced
- 4:15pm - Strawberry Auction: Bid on the "Best of the Best" Ribbon-winning Strawberries
- Sunday, April 9th
- 6:30am - Strawberry Strut Registration
- 7:30am - Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run
- 9:00am - Worship Services, Memorial Park
- 10:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 10:30am - Race Winners Announced
- 11:00am - Entertainment Begins
- South Stage
- 12:45-2:45pm: Todd O'Neill
- 2:45-3:30pm: Sack Races
- 3:30-5:30pm: The Topcats
- North Stage
- 11-11:15am: Egg Toss
- 11:15-12:45pm: Big Al & The Heavyweights
- 12:45-1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 1:30-3:30pm: Wiseguys
- 4-6pm: Bag of Donuts
- South Stage
- 6:00pm - Festival Closes
- Friday, April 7th
Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.
*******
Strawberry Trifle
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg yellow or white cake mix
- 1 pkg (16oz) frozen strawberries, or use fresh sliced and sweetened
- 1 box (5oz) instant vanilla or cheesecake pudding mix, prepared with milk as directed
- 1 pkg whipped topping, prepared or from dry mix
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
Instructions:
- Bake cake in oblong 13x9x2 inch pan as directed on package.
- Cool. Cut cake crosswise in half.
- Reserve half of the cake for another dessert; it can be frozen. Cut remaining cake into 8 pieces.
- Split each piece horizontally. Arrange half the pieces in a 2-quart glass serving bowl, cutting the pieces to fit the curves of the bowl.
- Pour half the strawberries with syrup over cake. Spread with 1 cup pudding.
- Repeat with remaining cake pieces, strawberries, and pudding.
- Spread whipped topping over top and sprinkle with almonds. Chill thoroughly.