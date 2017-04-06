Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is a FREE family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of great food, games, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages to enjoy.

April 7-9, 2017

Address Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Schedule of Events Friday, April 7th 12:00pm - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm - Entertainment Begins South Stage: 5-7pm: Chase Tyler 7:45-9:45pm: Perkins Road North Stage: 5:15pm: Introduction of Strawberry Royalty 5:30-7:30pm: Justin Adams 8:15-10:15pm: Category 6 5:15pm - Introduction of Strawberry Royalty Saturday, April 8th 9:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am - Parade Starts Downtown 11:45am - Entertainment Begins South Stage: 12:30-2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3-5pm: 5 Finger Discount 5-5:30pm: Sack Races 5:30-7:30pm: Sharon Schech 8-10pm: Waylon Thibodeaux North Stage: 11:30-11:45am: Egg Toss 11:45-1:45pm: No Idea 1:45-2:15pm Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15-4:15pm: After Hours 4:15-5:30pm: Strawberry Auction 5:30-8:00pm: The Dominos 8:30-10:30pm: Triggerproof 1:45pm - Parade Winners Announced 4:15pm - Strawberry Auction: Bid on the "Best of the Best" Ribbon-winning Strawberries Sunday, April 9th 6:30am - Strawberry Strut Registration 7:30am - Strawberry Strut 10K, 5K, & 1 Mile Fun Run 9:00am - Worship Services, Memorial Park 10:00am - Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 10:30am - Race Winners Announced 11:00am - Entertainment Begins South Stage 12:45-2:45pm: Todd O'Neill 2:45-3:30pm: Sack Races 3:30-5:30pm: The Topcats North Stage 11-11:15am: Egg Toss 11:15-12:45pm: Big Al & The Heavyweights 12:45-1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30-3:30pm: Wiseguys 4-6pm: Bag of Donuts 6:00pm - Festival Closes



Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

Strawberry Trifle

Ingredients:

1 pkg yellow or white cake mix

1 pkg (16oz) frozen strawberries, or use fresh sliced and sweetened

1 box (5oz) instant vanilla or cheesecake pudding mix, prepared with milk as directed

1 pkg whipped topping, prepared or from dry mix

1/4 cup slivered almonds

Instructions: