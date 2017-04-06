× Metairie school to raise money at parish fair for family of boy killed while skateboarding

METAIRIE – The Our Lady of Divine Providence community is helping to raise money for the family of 14-year-old Ryan Marchand, who died this week after being hit by a car and thrown into a canal in front of the school.

Marchand was riding his skateboard on the corner of North Starrett Street and West Metairie Avenue on April 3 when the accident occurred.

Marchand passed away the next morning from his injuries.

The members of the OLDP Fair Committee plan to raise money for the Marchand family at the parish’s annual fair, which is scheduled for April 21, 22, and 23.

“This is a time when a community and family need to come together as one and take care of those close friends and family during times like this,” the committee wrote in a Facebook post. “We will have a place at our raffle ticket booth where people can donate funds for the family and the fair will be donating all proceeds from our football throw booth the weekend of the fair.”

Marchand’s family has been active in the OLDP community for years. Multiple family members have attended the school.

Read the full text of the fair committee’s message below: