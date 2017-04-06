× Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears concert

Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop, is disrupting the Israeli political system — in fact they moved an election date just for her.

The singer is set to perform her first concert in Tel Aviv on July 3, the same day as the Israeli Labor Party’s primary election. Leave it to Britney to shake up international politics.

“We delayed the vote one day, to July 4. We couldn’t hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead,” Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said.

Security and traffic concerns prompted move

The primary election will decide who becomes chairman of the party. The elected official will then enter the running to be prime minister.

“We aren’t concerned about voters favoring Spears over the party. The two main concerns are security and traffic,” Zach said.

The concert is being held at Yarkon Park, right across the street from the Tel Aviv exhibition grounds where polling is set to take place.

This will be Britney’s first time performing in Israel, and her first world tour since 2011. The concert is part of her Asia tour that includes performances in Japan and the Philippines.

While it’s unclear if party officials plan on attending the concert, it appears the rest of Tel Aviv wants a piece of Britney.