NEW ORLEANS - Fiddles and Oboe are a couple of New Orleans clowns.

They are the stars of their own circus. It's called Fiddles and Oboe's Clown Orchestra & NO Ring Circus.

That's right about the rings. Not one, not two, not three, but NO rings in this circus.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the clowns don't want any rings because rings limit their clown creativity.

Fiddles and Oboe say their circus is an evening of abstract clown theatre, sinister comedy and nihilistic dread.

The circus starts Thursday, April 6 at 6 pm and it runs through Saturday, April 15 at 18 pm.

It's at The Fortress of Lushington which is at 2215 Burgundy Street.

