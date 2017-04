Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers are performing Saturday, April 8, at the French Quarter Festival on the Cajun/Zydeco Showcase at 5:30 p.m.

Dwyane says they are working on a new CD. So look out for that!

For more information, check out the Dwayne DopsieĀ and the Zydeco Hellraisers website.