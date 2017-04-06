Don’t miss the strawberry daiquiris from Paul’s Cafe at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA - If you’re heading to the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival this weekend, make sure to stop by Paul’s Cafe for a strawberry daiquiri.

Paul’s Cafe, a family-run business on the corner of Pine Street and Railroad Avenue, has perfected its signature drink over the years.

WGNO's Travel Girl Stephanie Oswald visited with Paul Pevey to talk about what makes his daiquiris so special.

The secret, Pevey said, is in the ingredients.

“To make a strawberry daiquiri, you don’t need red food color or anything like that,” Pevey said. “You need to start off with real Ponchatoula strawberries.”

A mainstay at the annual Strawberry Festival, Paul’s Cafe draws a crowd every year, but the delicious treat is well worth the wait.

Don’t miss News with a Twist live from the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest tomorrow at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.!