NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: Actor John Stamos and Don Rickles attend The Friars Foundation Annual Applause Award Gala honoring Don Rickles at The Waldorf=Astoria on June 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dead at 90
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 24: Actor John Stamos and Don Rickles attend The Friars Foundation Annual Applause Award Gala honoring Don Rickles at The Waldorf=Astoria on June 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.