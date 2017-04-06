× Antenna TV to remember Don Rickles with classic Carson episodes

CHICAGO – Antenna TV will broadcast classic Johnny Carson episodes featuring Don Rickles, who died today at the age of 90.

Rickels, the legendary insult comic and actor, was a frequent guest and guest host while Carson’s Tonight Show dominated the ratings.

Antenna TV, which is owned by Tribune Broadcasting, will air the vintage Rickles episodes every night at 10p ET/7p PT with a rebroadcast at 2a ET/11p PT from April 6 through Sunday, April 9.

Rickles is in classic form in the episodes, appearing alongside other iconic entertainers of the era.

Here are the details of the episodes:

Original Air Date and Guests:

Thursday, April 6: 10/2/73 Buddy Hackett/Burt Reynolds/Rickles/Dean Martin

Friday, April 7: 9/6/73 Glen Campbell/Rickles/Dom DeLuise/Jimmy Breslin

Saturday, April 8: 11/12/76 Rickles/Sinatra/Olivia Newton-John/ David Janssen

Sunday, April 9: 11/21/84 Rickles/Angie Dickinson/The Oak Ridge Boys

Tune in to Antenna TV digital channel 26.2, channel 118 on Cox Cable, Vision Communications channel 667, or channel 142 on Charter.