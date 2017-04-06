× All lanes of I-10 over spillway reopened after overnight crash

NEW ORLEANS – An overnight accident that closed I-10 over the Bonnet Carré Spillway for 10 hours has been cleared, reopening all lanes of the elevated roadway to traffic.

The accident occurred at mile marker 217 around 11:30 p.m. on April 5, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Crews worked through the night and early morning to clear all debris from the roadway.

Traffic began flowing normally again around 9:30 a.m. on April 6, according to the DOTD.