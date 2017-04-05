× Trimmed down Fournette, Adams make headlines at LSU Pro Day

Leonard Fournette was determined to show NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts he was “disciplined”. So, he weighed in at 228 pounds at LSU Pro Day. That is 12 pounds lighter than he was at the NFL combine.

Fournette took part in individual drills, but did not run the 40 yard dash and did not take part in agility drills Wednesday at the LSU indoor practice facility.

Here’s Fournette’s take on his weight.

Safety Jamal Adams, already thought to be a top 5 pick, wowed scouts with a 40 time of 4.33.

Adams said his goal is to wear a gold jacket, a reference to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Tiger wide out Malachi Dupre ran a 4.46 40 time, improving on a time of 4.52 at the combine.

And, Cyril Grayson, who played football at Rummel, but ran track at LSU said he's ready to give football another try.

Grayson ran a 4.33 forty yard dash time.

Several Saints personnel attended including head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis.