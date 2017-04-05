Former District Attorney Walter Reed sentenced in federal court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Walter Reed, the former district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes accused of putting campaign donations and payments he received from St. Tammany Hospital in his personal account, was sentenced today to 48 months in prison.

He was found guilty on 18 out of 19 fraud charges last year.

According to the indictment, Reed used campaign donations to pay for a list of personal expenses including dinners, birthday parties and flowers. In some of the expenditures, the money was paid to his son for services that were either never performed or were provided but for a value far below the amount spent.

Reed was also convicted for his role in providing legal services for St. Tammany Parish Hospital. According to prosecutors, Reed provided the service through the district attorney's office. But they say Reed deposited the money in his personal bank account. They also say that Reed would sometimes send other employees of the district attorney's office to represent him at hospital meetings.

His son Stephen Reed was sentenced to five years probation and 50 hours of community service without pay for his involvement.

The judge decided Stephen’s fate today, taking into account his estranged relationship with his father, saying he did what he did to seek his father’s approval.