Robbers take man’s wallet, phone, keys and dog!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- New Orleans police are trying to track down a pair of robbers who struck in the 2900 block of Ursulines Avenue. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the pair targeted a man who was walking his dog at about 11:45 on Monday night, April 3. Police did not say that the robbers were carrying guns.

They say the robbers approached the man from behind and stole his wallet, keys and cellphone. But what has neighbors especially concerned is-- the robbers also took the man's dog.

The good news is that the man was unhurt and was able to get his dog back. But we're waiting for more details.

There's not much to go on at this point in the investigation. But if you were in the area at the time in question, perhaps you saw a suspicious car or another clue that could help police find the culprits.

If you have any information that could help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Advertisement

You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.