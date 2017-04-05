× Metairie skateboarder hit by car dies of injuries

Metairie, La.- The 14-year-old boy that was struck by a car on West Metairie Avenue on Monday evening and thrown into a canal has died.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department, Ryan Marchand was skateboarding when he was hit by a car near the intersection of West Metairie and N. Starrett Street.

The driver of the car told investigators that she was driving, when she hit something, but did not know what it was.

She also told Police that when she got out of the car to see what she had hit, she saw Marchand in the canal.

Several other motorists stopped to help and jumped into the canal to help the boy, who was rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the car will not be charged in this case.