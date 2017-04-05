× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Rotisserie Chicken

It’s fast, it’s easy, and – if you pull the skin off – it’s a super-lean source of protein. But we rarely think of the differences in how rotisserie chickens compare, nutritionally speaking – and the reality is, there can be a LOT of variation! Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on some of the best and worst options in stores.

NOTE: Nutrition facts like calories, fat, saturated fat, carbs, etc won’t really vary with rotissierie chickens, since most are seasoned with dry rubs, not sugary or oily marinades. The nutrition facts are essentially the same as other types of roasted chicken, which vary by cut like breast, thigh, or wing. Instead, it’s the quality of ingredients & sodium that have the most variation.

LOVE IT!

Whole Foods Market NAKED Chicken – $9.99

Ingredient: Chicken

120 mg sodium per serving (1 serving = ¼ chicken)

LIKE IT!

Jennie-O Rotisserie Turkey Breast Roast – available locally at Rouses – $8.99

Ingredients include turkey breast, water, salt, modified food starch, sodium phosphate

280 mg sodium per 3-ounce serving

HATE IT!

Winn Dixie BBQ Rotisserie Chicken – $6

Ingredients include seasoning (including salt, modified food starch, molasses, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate, corn syrup solids, sucrose, caramel color, sugar), sodium phosphates, carrageenan.

290 mg sodium per 3-ounce serving

Walmart Traditional Rotisserie Chicken – $4.98

Chicken broth, salt, carrageenan blend (carrageenan & sugar), rubbed with spices, garlic powder, salt, dehydrated lemon peel, paprika…

400 mg sodium per 3-ounce serving

CostCo Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken – $4.99

Ingredients include water seasoning, (salt, sodium phosphate, modified food starch, potato starch (potato, tapioca) and potato dextrin, carrageenan, sugar, dextrose, spice extractives.

Approximately 470 mg sodium per 3-ounce serving (based on Costco leg quarter nutrition stats)

