Loomis says number of early picks make 2017 Saints draft critical

The Saints have 5 picks in the first 103 in this month’s NFL draft. And that volume alone makes this draft critical, says Loomis.

The Saints general manager spoke with local media after attending LSU Pro Day Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

Loomis refused to discuss any possible talks with New England regarding restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler. The Saints had Butler in for a visit, but last week, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the club would not trade the 11th pick in the draft to the Patriots for Butler.

Loomis also confirmed the Saints cut quarterback Luke McCown.