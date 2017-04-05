× Get the Skinny on Rotisserie Chicken: Tips for using every last bit of that rotisserie chicken!

Rotisserie chicken is an easy pick-up at your local store – but if we have leftovers, it often goes to waste. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on tips to help use every last bit of your rotisserie chicken, plus 3 nutritious, delicious recipes that are also Eat Fit NOLA-approved!

What to do with leftover chicken?

Freeze in portioned-out amounts for later recipes (e.g. 1 cup, 6 ounces, etc)

Add to salad

Dips or chicken salad – made creamy with Greek yogurt in place of mayo

Tacos

Soup

“Noodle” dishes with spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, shirataki noodles, etc.

Make a stock with the bones

3 Eat Fit NOLA-approved recipes | No white carbs, no added sugar, low in sodium:

Low Carb Rotisserie “Jambalaya”

Makes 8 side dish servings (4 entrée-sized serving)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped

1/3 cup celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon extra light olive oil

1 tomato, diced

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 bay leaf

2 medium heads of cauliflower

1 tablespoon of extra light olive oil

1 cup leftover rotisserie chicken, shredded

Instructions:

In medium pot, sauté onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic in oil for 4 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, broth, black pepper, paprika, and bay leaf. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Cut cauliflower into florets and briefly pulse in food processor until size of rice. Cook cauliflower over medium heat in oil until slightly tender. Add to seasoned broth. Add chicken, and mix until well-combined.

Per Serving (8 servings per recipe): 110 Calories, 5 grams fat, 0 saturated fat, 65 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 8 grams protein.

Adapted from kirbiecravings.com

##

Rotisserie TexMex Soup

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups chicken broth, low sodium

1/4 cup enchilada sauce

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Swerve Sweetener

1/2 rotisserie chicken, skinless\

1/2 cup cooked black beans, low sodium

1 cup cherry tomatoes, diced

1 cup kale, chopped

1 lime, juiced

1 avocado, sliced

Instructions:

Combine stock and enchilada sauce in large pot, bring to boil over medium heat. Stir in black pepper and Swerve, bring back to boil. Add chicken, black beans, tomatoes, kale, and lime juice. Cook until bubbling.

To plate, ladle soup into bowls, garnish with sliced avocado

Per serving: 380 calories, 18 grams fat, 2.5 grams saturated fat, 380 mg sodium, 31 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 27 grams protein

Adapted from Noble pig.com

##

Asian Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 rotisserie chicken, shredded

1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

1 cup kale, chopped

1 cup coleslaw mix

½ cup shredded carrots

1 tablespoon teriyaki, low sodium

1 tablespoon sriracha

1 teaspoon Swerve Sweetener

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in large bowl and mix until well-incorporated.

Per serving: 260 calories, 10 gram fat, 1.5 gram saturated fat, 490 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 28 grams protein

Adapted from www.lindawagner.net

###

