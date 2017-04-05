From drumming on trash cans to a spring band concert, New Orleans kids turnaround their school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Spring has sprung. It looks like it. And it sounds like it.

That's why WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Dolores T. Aaron Academy.

The school is now a nationally recognized Turnaround Arts school. It's come a long way since the days after Hurricane Katrina when the band spent eight years playing and practicing in trailers. There was little space. There were few resources for any kind of music program.

Now, nearly 80 elementary and middle school kids will perform their spring concert.

It's Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 pm at Dolores T. Aaron Academy, 10200 Curran Blvd, New Orleans.