Where do we go from here? Year-long commemoration of MLK starts April 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- Forty-nine years ago today (April 4, 2017), Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.

April 4, 2017 marks the start of a yearlong commemoration of the famed civil rights activist's life and legacy, presented by the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where King was shot and killed on a balcony at 6:01 p.m.

"MLK 50: Where Do We Go From Here" will reflect on the past, evaluate the present – and seek solutions for the future. "Where Do We Go From Here" was the title of King's final book and the name of a speech he delivered at the 10th anniversary of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

"In his last years, Dr. King was very clear about the work that was yet to be done," said National Civil Rights Museum President Terri Lee Freeman. "We want to encourage that we collectively meet his challenge and set the path forward for positive social change."

The museum plans to intertwine both King's history and the issues King was most concerned about during his final years: poverty, fair wages, affordable and safe housing, quality education, justice, and peace as the method for achieving positive social change.

WGNO-News with a Twist will participate in this special MLK 50 event, featuring local historically relevant content throughout the year.

Advertisement

Today, we talk with U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, a former congressman and mayor of Atlanta who grew up in New Orleans and was a close confidant of Dr. King.

Visit the MLK50 website for more information.