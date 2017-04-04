× Versatile Bayou Oaks golf course opens April 21st

It is a course that may one day host professionals, but is also friendly to the average player.

So, says JT Hannan of the Bayou District Foundation.

The 26 million dollar course opens to the public at City Park April 21st. Here’s a look through the eyes of WGNO’s Robert O’Shields.

The project was made possible by three major stakeholders. They are City Park, the state of Louisiana, and the Bayou District Foundation.

The course has multiple tee boxes on each hole. It can play as short as 5,054 yards, and as long as 7,302 yards.

Hannan said the course also has "room" to the right, a consideration for the average player.

Louisiana residents will pay $89 to play the south course, an additional $10 on weekends. Out of state residents pay $179.

There will be a "twilight" fee where golfers can pay $59.