UNO Baseball Defeats Tulane

New Orleans -- UNO’s baseball team used a big 7-run 4th inning to help defeat Tulane 9-5 Tuesday evening at Maestri Field. The Green Wave took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 4th after a lead-off homerun from Lex Kaplan, followed by an RBI single from Sal Gozzo. In the bottom of the 4th though, the Privateers got after Tulane freshman pitcher, Burton Schnake in his first career start. UNO put-up 7 runs in the inning, highlighted by a Chase Crump 3-run homer.

UNO improves to (17-13) with the win, while Tulane drops to (12-17).