Two suspects shot by Jefferson Parish deputies at Terrytown convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRYTOWN, La. - Two men are being treated at University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting at a Terrytown convenience store.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Commander John Fortunato said members of the JPSO street crimes unit were investigating drug activity in the area of Wright and Cedarwood streets, when they followed a vehicle to a convenience store at Terry Parkway and Westbank Expressway.

While there, investigators saw another vehicle pull up next to the vehicle they were following. They said they saw some type of interaction taking place.

When deputies approached the vehicles, they noticed one of the vehicles had weapons.

Fortunato said deputies felt threatened and fired three or four rounds into the vehicle, shooting 27-year-old Ryan Jackson of Gretna once in the shoulder and once in the chest. Jackson is in surgery at University Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lance Stephens, also of Gretna, sustained a minor injury to his face. He was also taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

One of the vehicles that deputies were observing at the convenience store fled from the scene after the shooting, eventually landing in a canal.

Deputies are still combing the area for evidence.

Check back for updates as this story develops.