Tangipahoa library will accept food for fines

TANGIPAHOA PARISH — If you live in Tangipahoa Parish and owe any fines on library books, here’s a great way to settle up and help others. During National Library Week, April 10-15, the Tangipahoa Parish Library will allow you to pay up with food instead of cash.

Here’s how it works. You bring in canned or boxed food items. In return, you’ll have up to $1 wave for each item. And there’s no limit to the number of fines that can be cleared. But the food can’t be used to pay fines for damaged or lost items or for fines outside of Tangipahoa Parish.

Also, please don’t bring in any expired foods, rusty or unlabeled cans, partially opened cans or boxes, bottles or glass, items not in original boxes, dry goods, items with no ingredient information, homemade or home-canned foods, alcohol, baby food or formula, mixes or energy drinks of any kind.

Library workers suggest people focus on canned fruits, vegetables, and meats or grain products like oatmeal or pasta.

If you’d like more information, visit the library’s website.