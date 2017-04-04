Strawberry Fest here we come! News with a Twist hits the road again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La. -- The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is just a few days away (April 7-9), and News with a Twist is going on the road to historic Ponchatoula Friday for our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. live shows from the festival.

We've got plenty of great stories to tell about Ponchatoula and strawberries!

We also got a chance to sit down with Louisiana Strawberry Festival royalty, and she tells us about her favorite part of the festival.

Don't miss the festivities this weekend, which include rides, food, game booths, live entertainment, contests and much, much more. Click here for more information.