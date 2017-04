× Police activity shuts down part of Bourbon Street

New Orleans, La.- The NOPD has shut down Bourbon Street from Dumaine to Orleans Avenue and St. Anne from Dauphine to Royal Street.

SWAT Officers can be seen entering a building in that block while other officers point assault rifles at a balcony.

The NOPD will not give any comment other than that they were called to a residence on a “Wellness Check.”

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will have more on the situation as it becomes available.