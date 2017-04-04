Motion sensitive security lights versus the car burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Perhaps you have some outdoor security lights that operate using a motion sensor. They are pretty convenient, and many people who use them hope they will scare away any sort of bad guy on the prowl.

Slidell police are looking for an accused car burglar who didn't seem too concerned by the security lights. The story is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, in the overnight hours of March 24-25, several cars were burglarized in the area of West Hall and Carroll Road. They're asking neighbors to check their security cameras for footage.

So far, police located footage from at least one location where they say the car burglar struck. In the video, you can see some motion activated lights come on and then go off. At one point, a man is seen walking up to a pickup and opening the doors. He is apparently there long enough for the lights to be turned off by their timer. Then something startles the man and he runs away.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, you can reach the Slidell Police Department at 985-646-4353.

Or you can contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You do not have to reveal your name or even testify, and you could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.