Cookin’ with Nino: Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 small onion, chopped or sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 head of broccoli, chopped
  • 1 cup snap peas
  • 1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, sliced
  • 2 Tbs of low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 Tbs sesame seed oil
  • 2 Tbs fresh ginger, minced

Instructions:

Heat sesame seed oil in a wok or skillet.  Add shrimp and cook for roughly 3 minutes, or until shrimp starts to get pink.  Add the remaining ingredients and cook for 5-10minutes until all vegetables are cooked.

Serve over brown or black rice.

Nutrition Facts:024 Calories; 5 g Fat (1 g Saturated, 1 g Monounsaturated, 2 g Polyunsaturated); 1062 mg Sodium; 693 mg Potassium; 19 g Carbohydrate (6 g Fiber, 5 g Sugar); 22 g Protein