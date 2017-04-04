Cookin’ with Nino: Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry
Ingredients:
- 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 small onion, chopped or sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 head of broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup snap peas
- 1/2 cup shiitake mushrooms
- 1/2 green bell pepper, sliced
- 2 Tbs of low sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbs sesame seed oil
- 2 Tbs fresh ginger, minced
Instructions:
Heat sesame seed oil in a wok or skillet. Add shrimp and cook for roughly 3 minutes, or until shrimp starts to get pink. Add the remaining ingredients and cook for 5-10minutes until all vegetables are cooked.
Serve over brown or black rice.
Nutrition Facts:024 Calories; 5 g Fat (1 g Saturated, 1 g Monounsaturated, 2 g Polyunsaturated); 1062 mg Sodium; 693 mg Potassium; 19 g Carbohydrate (6 g Fiber, 5 g Sugar); 22 g Protein