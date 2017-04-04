College basketball is over! But a New Orleans 6-year-old is still a dribbling dynamo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When you sit with a classroom of first graders, you discover where one of them really wants to be.

She's Jaliyah Manuel. And the place she wants to be is the basketball court.

Jaliyah was born with a basketball in her hands.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says there's a reason Jaliyah is so good. The reason is her dad, Jovan.

Before she could talk, before she could walk, her dad, her coach, had her out in front of their home, out on the basketball court.

That's why Jaliyah is a a dribbling dynamo.

She's a star with not just one basketball, she's a star with two.