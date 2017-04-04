Check, please! Tulane’s top chef gives Cafe Reconcile a $4,000 ‘tip’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Travis Johnson is the top chef at Tulane University.

He's so good, he just won an award.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the chef is handing over his prize money to another chef and another restaurant.

It's Cafe Reconcile, the nonprofit restaurant where New Orleans students get training to work in the city's food industry.

Chef Travis works for Sodexo, the food company that feeds college students across the country.

He won Sodexo's Stop Hunger Good Stories contest for all the work he does around New Orleans.

The prize money was initially $1,000. But Tulane added to the pot. And then Sodexo added more.

And the big winner, the kids from Cafe Reconcile.