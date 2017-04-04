Baby Cakes open season Thursday at home vs Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- It is the 25th consecutive season of professional baseball in New Orleans, but first as the Baby Cakes.

And the name change from Zephyrs is okay with manager Arnie Beyeler, who returns for his second season.

Beyeler made some interesting comments about the change at media day Tuesday at the Shrine on Airline.

Lefthander Justin Nicolino will start opening night for New Orleans for the third consecutive season.

Game time is 7 pm Thursday and Friday. First pitch for games Saturday and Sunday are 1 pm. The final game of the five game homestand is Monday at 7 pm.