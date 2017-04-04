× Arnaud’s to become world’s first restaurant with champagne vending machine

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Arnaud’s is already on the list of New Orleans restaurants known around the world. Later this month, the restaurant says it will become the world’s first restaurant to offer a champagne vending machine.

In a written announcement, Arnaud’s says it is teaming up with Moet & Chandon to provide the machine which can hold 320 mini bottles.

Customers who wish to use the machine can purchase a $20 token at Arnaud’s French 75 Bar. The restaurant says the machine will accept the tokens and will carefully dispense one of the mini bottles without shaking it. Each bottle comes with a spout to allow for drinking without a champagne flute.

According to the release, there are three of the vending machines in the world. They were originally built two years ago, and the other two machines are in hotels in Las Vegas.

But if you want to get a personal taste, you’ll only have a few days to do it. The machine will be at Arnaud’s from April 13-16.