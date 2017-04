× Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down on North Shore

NEW ORLEANS – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down this morning on the North Shore.

According to NWS New Orleans, both tornadoes were EF1 twisters, which have maximum winds of 86-110 mph.

1137a- 2 EF-1 tors confirmed. One on north side of Covington & other in Madisonville. #lawx Latest storm reports:https://t.co/sHqJ82IJ2p — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 3, 2017

One of the tornadoes touched down in Madisonville and the other was north of Covington. See damage from both here.

See video of the damage in Madisonville below: