SPCA lowers adoption fees for April

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana SPCA is lowering its adoption fee for all dogs 6 months old and older with a “Doggie Dollar Discount Days” adoption promotion for the entire month of April.

Adopters will draw their own adoption fee from a basket, ranging anywhere between $50 and $70. Regular adoption fee for dogs ranges from $80-$150.

During “Doggie Dollar Discount Days” whatever price your pick, is what you pay.

“It’s that simple and that easy so you can focus on finding your perfect canine companion,” an LSPCA spokesman said.

Every animal available for adoption is microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, and spay/neutered.

Call 504.368.5191 or visit the SPCA website to learn more.