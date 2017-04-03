× Slidell man dies in Sunday crash on I-10

SLIDELL, La. – A Slidell man died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash on I-10.

According to State Police, troopers responded just after 8:15 p.m. to a fatal crash on I-10 West near the Interstate 12, Interstate 10 and Interstate 59 split.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Slidell resident Joseph Landon Brooks II.

Troopers said Brooks was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer westbound on Interstate 10 in the left lane.

A Georgia resident was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav4 westbound on Interstate 10 in the right lane adjacent to Brooks’ Explorer.

For reasons still under investigation, Brooks’ vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway onto the left shoulder. Brooks overcorrected to the right, traveling into the path of Thibodeaux’s vehicle. The two vehicles collided and traveled off the right side of the roadway into the tree line on the north side of Interstate 10.

Brooks was not restrained at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Advertisement

The driver and passengers in the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of wearing a seat belt. While not all crashes are survivable, simply wearing a seat belt greatly reduces your chances of being seriously injured or killed in a crash. Preventable crashes continue to frustrate law enforcement.