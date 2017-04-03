× NOPD: Uber driver shoots at two men after attempted carjacking

NEW ORLEANS – An Uber driver shot at two men and hit one of them overnight after they jumped in his vehicle and tried to carjack him.

According to NOPD, the incident happened about 1:20 a.m. Monday.

The Uber driver let his passenger out and that’s when two men jumped in his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and told him to drive.

The victim drove to an area near North Telemachus and Bienville, and the two men told him to get out of the vehicle.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle, then shot at the two men, striking one of them.

Both men got out of the vehicle and fled.