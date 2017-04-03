No joke! This lady gets paid to laugh! And that’s why ‘Miss Betty’ is the best medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Who doesn't hate the hospital?

Now, you might just fall in love with the place.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood found a lady at Ochsner Medical Center who gets paid to laugh.

Her name is Betty Wells. They call her "Miss Betty" around the hospital.

She worked here for 30 years as a housekeeper. And then her plan was to retire. She tried to quit. But they wouldn't say goodbye to "Miss Betty".

She came back as the hospital's greeter.

There she sits by the bank of elevators in the main lobby. She looks like a preacher perched behind her pulpit.

But wait until you hear what she sounds like.

"Miss Betty" is proof, laughter really may be the best medicine.