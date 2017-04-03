‘Neatest’ competitor ever: Curt Sprang falls short on ‘The Big Band’ challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La. - We'll give him an A for effort, but News with a Twist host Curt Sprang fell short in his attempt to break a record for eating a monster hot dog in under five minutes.

Rob's Rockin' Dogs in Covington features a monster hot dog called "The Big Band." It's a 15-inch, 1.5-pound hot dog topped with two pounds of jalepenos, sauteed peppers and onions, chili, mustard, coleslaw, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

The current record-holder ate the whole thing in four minutes and 57 seconds.

So, how did Curt do? You'll have to watch the video above to find out.