'Massage parlor' workers accused of giving erotic massages in Covington

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women following an undercover investigation at a local massage parlor.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the Chinese Health Spa, located at 339 Highway 21, Covington, after receiving several complaints of illegal activities taking place at the establishment.

Members of St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security investigators conducted an undercover investigation and discovered that two massage therapist were giving erotic massages to some of their customers.

The two women, Cuiling Wang,52, and (DOB: 10-08-1965) and Xiaohong Miao,49, were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges of prohibited sexual conduct.

Both women have since been released on bond.

The two women are from China, but have been legally living in the United States. They listed their home address as that of the business.

The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy and the St. Tammany Parish Code Enforcement have both been notified of the illegal activities at the business.