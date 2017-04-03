Madisonville, Covington areas damaged by overnight storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, La. - Downed trees and power lines have been spotted on the North Shore after strong winds and heavy rain rolled through early this morning.

On the North Shore, this is just some of the storm damage along Dummyline Road in Madisonville.

Much of the road was lined with Entergy crews and others mid-morning Monday - working to remove the downed trees and repair the power lines.

Neighbors said it appeared to be a straight-line wind or a small tornado.

Trees are also down along Smith Road just north of Covington, and there are reports of a tree on top of a house.