If you love seafood, overstuffed poboys and great prices have we got the place for you

You know, we've dabbled in a lot of seafood over the past few weeks. And our latest Devour Power stop also spotlights a seafood hot spot. This time we stop in Chalmette to visit a shop that does seafood boiled and fried, but where they excel is churning out classic overstuffed poboys that will fill you up but won't empty your wallet. Keith Seafood and Poboys actually has two locations. The original is in Slidell. It's newest location is located on Paris Road in Chalmette. It's a small unassuming spot that is all about great grub at really great prices.

Owner Keit Tang says that his poboys are a big seller for a couple of reasons. One, they are packed full of really great stuff like oysters, fish, shrimp and even soft-shell crabs. Two, they are priced to fly out the door. And that is exactly what they do seven days a week at this no-nonsense poboy shop. One example of just how affordable the grub at Keith Seafood is is the seafood platter they are dishing out daily. This platter includes fries, lettuce, tomatoes, a large fish filet, fried shrimp, fried oysters and a fried soft-shell crab all for $14.99. That's right $15!

But the poboys are really the star of the show here. So let's talk about Keith Seafood and Poboys number one seller. The fried shrimp poboy. This foot-long poboy is so packed with plump fried shrimp that I'm not quite sure how they manage to get the thing wrapped up. When we opened ours shrimp were bouncing out like pinballs. It was one of my favorite Devour Power moments. The same scene repeated itself when we opened the oyster poboy and the soft-shell crab poboy. Both were loaded with golden-fried seafood goodness. And at the end of the day, there's not much better than a good ol' overstuffed poboy.