If you like s’mores or pizza, would you eat s’mores pizza!

NEW ORLEANS — What is better than 1 slice of pizza topped with your favorite sauce and Mozzarella cheese? How a about 2 slices of pizza sandwiched together with melted Mozzarella cheese and topped with parmesan?

That’s what ohbiteit.com calls Pizza S’mores!

A simple dish that doesn’t require a lot of baking time or prep.

Use fresh or frozen pizza— cut into 3 X 3 squares and bake or warm as directed until crust is crispy. Add cheese to every

Other square and bake again for another 10 minutes.

Add your favorite sauce onto the melted cheese and then smush it together with a square without cheese.

And that’s all there is to Pizza S’mores!