Closures/Delays due to severe weather

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are a few closures/delays to note as severe weather moves across the area.
We’ll continue to update this list throughout the morning.
- St. John the Baptist Schools will start 2 hours later than usual. You can find the delayed schedule here.
- ARISE Academy will open at 10:15am. Buses will pick up students 2 hours after their normal morning pickup times.
- Mildred Osborne Charter School will open at 9:45am. Buses will pick up students 2 hours after their normal morning pickup times.
- KIPP New Orleans Schools will start 90 minutes late. Bus routes will follow this delayed schedule.
- Einstein Charter Schools in New Orleans East will open at 10:00am.
- The Causeway is closed due to high winds.