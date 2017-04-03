Closures/Delays due to severe weather

April 3, 2017 | Updated: 6:06 a.m., April 3, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There are a few closures/delays to note as severe weather moves across the area.

We’ll continue to update this list throughout the morning.

  • St. John the Baptist Schools will start 2 hours later than usual. You can find the delayed schedule here.
  • ARISE Academy will open at 10:15am. Buses will pick up students 2 hours after their normal morning pickup times.
  • Mildred Osborne Charter School will open at 9:45am. Buses will pick up students 2 hours after their normal morning pickup times.
  • KIPP New Orleans Schools will start 90 minutes late. Bus routes will follow this delayed schedule.
  • Einstein Charter Schools in New Orleans East will open at 10:00am.
  • The Causeway is closed due to high winds.

 