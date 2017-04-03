× Casting call Tuesday for ‘unknown’ actors who want a role in Master P’s biopic

NEW ORLEANS – There’s a casting call Tuesday at the Historic Carver Theater for locals who want a role in Master P’s biopic that will be filmed this summer.

Percy Miller, the New Orleans-born megastar rapper better known as Master P, will begin filming his biopic in New Orleans this summer with the help of two Hollywood stars.

Queen Latifah and Wendell Pierce, also a New Orleans native, have already committed to the project.

The movie, “King of the South,” will film primarily in New Orleans and show the actual neighborhoods that Miller grew up in, from his local elementary schools to the site of the former Calliope Project that was demolished in 2014.

Master P changed the music game in the 90s with an 80-20 distribution deal with Priority records, the first of its kind.

His record label, No Limit, sold more than 100 million albums independently, making it one of the most successful hip-hop labels to date.

Miller went from the Calliope project to the Forbes 100 list.\

Miller said he wants New Orleans natives to play major roles in the film so it will have an “authentic feel.”

Tuesday’s casting call is from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2101 Orleans Avenue. Click here for more information.

Watch a recent interview with Master P in the WGNO studio below: