Big on the pig at ‘Hogs for the Cause’! It’s BBQ-palooza in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It was life high on the hog.

People were truly big on the pig.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at Hogs for the Cause.

It's a non-profit, fundraising, barbecue-cooking music festival. The barbecue-cooking is a competition. This year, nearly 90 teams compete in seven categories.

Advertisement

The categories are: Whole Hog, Ribs, Pork Butt/Shoulder, Porkpourri, Sauce (of course!), Fan Favorite and Fundraising Champion.

Teams are a motley mix of some of the region’s best chefs, professional barbecue teams from around the country, and backyard barbecue fanatics, and all teams sell food to the public to raise money for the Cause.