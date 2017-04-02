× Severe weather possible tonight; Tornado Watch issued

NEW ORLEANS – A tornado watch has been issued for the North Shore and Pearl River County, MS until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

A strong storm system will bring the threat for severe storms and heavy rain overnight into the early morning hours for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. As a strong area of low pressure moves east, the potential will exist for all forms of severe weather, meaning wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. This could be particularly dangerous due to the overnight nature of the system.

There is also going to be a threat for heavy rain. The entire viewing area is under a flash flood watch through Monday afternoon. After recent heavy rains across the area, another batch of locally heavy rain will be possible with this system that could create localized flash flooding. Several inches of rain will be possible as the system rolls through.