“New Orleans wouldn’t be where it is without Sicilians”: 17th annual Kenner Italian heritage festival

The day was inspired by the customs shared by many Kenner residents, such as the St. Rosalie Procession in Rivertown.

"The city of Kenner at one time was the center of the community for many Italian families," said Nick Congemi, Retired Kenner Police Chief and Chairman of the event. "Since that time, it seems those families have moved away and not returned to the culture and city they were raised in. We're trying to create a nice, community-type fair, to make it similar to a family reunion where people come to meet and enjoy each other's company at least once a year."

Congemi said the area has been historically associated with Italians who were successful farmers and hard workers in many professions. His uncle, Angelo Arnone, settled in Independence, Louisiana as did many other Italians, and recalled rail cars full of produce being shipped from Independence and Kenner stores throughout the country.

"They brought the culture and served in every capacity, from repairing shoes to producing the foods that we ate, which really distinguished this area," Congemi said. "This area fed the nation when there was not irrigation in places like Florida and California."