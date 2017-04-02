× 17-year-old dies in auto accident in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY – Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on US 61 south of Interstate 10 in St. James Parish. The crash took the life of 17 year old Evan Simoneaux of Laplace.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Simoneaux was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2010 Ford Focus. For unknown reasons, Simoneaux’s vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway into the bayou. The vehicle became fully submerged with Simoneaux still inside.

Simoneaux sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office. It is unknown if Simoneaux was properly restrained. A toxicology sample will be taken from Simoneaux for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.